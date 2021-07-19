Carolyn Cook Farr -- Orangeburg

Carolyn was born in Savannah, Georgia, the daughter of the late George "G.L." Lawton Cook and Gussie Lybrand Cook. Carolyn was a graduate of Orangeburg High School. She had retired from American Koyo. Carolyn and Tommy were married for over 60 years, after their wedding on Christmas day at First Baptist Church, where she was a lifelong member. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Tommy enjoyed flower gardening, fishing. travelling, and spending time at the beach.