Carolyn Cook Farr -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Carolyn Cook Farr, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. Carolyn was the wife of Tommy Coleman Farr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, at First Baptist Church, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Dukes Harley Funeral Home.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Tripp Love, Bax Culler, Kyle Williams, Eddie Lee, Mike Wolfe, Ben Hare, Dr. Bob Varn and Monty Smith.
Carolyn was born in Savannah, Georgia, the daughter of the late George "G.L." Lawton Cook and Gussie Lybrand Cook. Carolyn was a graduate of Orangeburg High School. She had retired from American Koyo. Carolyn and Tommy were married for over 60 years, after their wedding on Christmas day at First Baptist Church, where she was a lifelong member. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Tommy enjoyed flower gardening, fishing. travelling, and spending time at the beach.
Survivors include her husband; daughter, Terry Farr Dempsey (Ronny); son, Coleman Farr (Angie); grandchildren; Parker Dempsey (Nacole), Adrianne Dempsey, Carol Lyn Dempsey, Madelyn Harrell (Robert) and Megan Rome (Ethan); and great-grandchildren, Coker Dempsey, Annie J. Dempsey and Micah Harrell.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com and www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868
