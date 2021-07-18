Carolyn Cook Farr -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Carolyn Cook Farr, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. Carolyn was the wife of Tommy Coleman Farr.

Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Tuesday, July 20, at First Baptist Church, Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Dukes Harley Funeral Home.

