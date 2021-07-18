Carolyn Cook Farr -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Carolyn Cook Farr, 80, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. Carolyn was the wife of Tommy Coleman Farr.
Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Tuesday, July 20, at First Baptist Church, Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Dukes Harley Funeral Home.
Further details will be announced by Dukes Harley Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.