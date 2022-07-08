Carolyn Ansley -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Carolyn Ansley, 46, of 72 Blair St., passed July 3, 2022, at Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Ned Branch Baptist Church, Barnwell.

Burial will follow at Jordan Baptist Church, Red Oak.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving friends at 130 Keith Circle, Williston.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

