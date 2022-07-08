 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carolyn Ansley -- Blackville

  • 0

BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Carolyn Ansley, 46, of 72 Blair St., passed July 3, 2022, at Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Ned Branch Baptist Church, Barnwell.

Burial will follow at Jordan Baptist Church, Red Oak.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving friends at 130 Keith Circle, Williston.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News