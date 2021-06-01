Carolyn A. Green Dash -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Carolyn A. Green Dash, 64, of 165 Boise Road, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are in complete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her son, Mr. Kelvin Green, 130 Trell Lane, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg,.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

