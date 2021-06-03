Carolyn A. Green Dash -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn A. Green Dash, 64, of 165 Boise Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the First Church of God Cemetery, St. Matthews. Elder Hercules Wright is officiating.

Mrs. Dash passed away Sunday, May 30, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3.

Friends may visit the residence of her son, Mr. Kelvin Green, 130 Trell Lane, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

