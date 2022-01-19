Carolyn A. Berry -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Carolyn A. Berry, 71, of 375 Lawton Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in St. Peter AME Church Cemetery, Cameron.

Viewing for the public will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, from noon to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

She passed away Jan. 16.

Friends are invited to extend condolences by calling Benjamin Watson (son) at 404-632-5114, Jometa Gordon (sister) at 803-268-6030 or by visiting the residence between the hours of 5 to 8 p.m.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.