ORANGEBURG -- Carolyn A. Berry, 71, of 3751 Lawton Road, passed Jan. 16, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends are invited to extend condolences by calling Carolyn's sister, Jometa Gordon, at 803-268-6030, or by visiting the residence between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.