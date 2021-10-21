 Skip to main content
Caroline Glover -- Goose Creek
Caroline Glover -- Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK -- Caroline Glover, 99, of 119 Seneca Circle, Goose Creek, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home. Please wear masks upon visiting.

