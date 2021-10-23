 Skip to main content
Caroline Glover -- Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK -- Funeral services for Caroline Glover, of 119 Seneca Circle, Goose Creek, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Fort Motte. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery, Fort Motte.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Please wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

