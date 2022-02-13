Caroline Brooks -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Caroline Brooks, 59, of 159 Shillings Bridge Road, died Feb. 6, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Viewing will be held from noonto 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.