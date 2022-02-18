Carole Faye Jeffcoat -- Woodford

WOODFORD -- Carole Faye Jeffcoat, 84, of Woodford, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Sharon Crossroads United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.

Mrs. Jeffcoat was born in Lexington County, a daughter of the late Lexie W. Heyward and the late Myrtle Shealy Heyward. She was a member of Sharon Crossroads United Methodist Church, where she previously served as church treasurer. Mrs. Jeffcoat was co-owner of Jeffcoat Farms with her late husband, Don W. Jeffcoat. She loved spending time with her girls and their families; cooking her specialties-fried chicken and pound cakes; and taking beach trips with her sister.

Survivors include daughters, Donna (Wayne) Richardson, Jan (Dwight) Culler, Betty (Ernie) Hood, Bari (Johnny) Crider and Dawn (Woody) Rucker; grandchildren, Bryan Smith, Jared (Lynsie) Culler, Clayton (Maria) Culler, Jay Smith, Jessica Smith, Wayne Smith, Ethan (Missy) Crider, Caitlin Crider (Nick), Jordan (Bess) Rucker and Wyatt Rucker; 11 great-granchildren; a sister, Joanne Smith; sister-in-law, Elizabeth “Tib” Williams; loyal employees “her boys”, James Stevenson, Asa Jeffery and Robert Jupiter (deceased); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to caregivers, Sadie, Joan, Emma and Vernette, and her caregivers at Agape Hospice of Lexington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon Crossroads United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1336, Swansea, SC 29160.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfunerahome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home of North is assisting the family.