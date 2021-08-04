Carole Cope Bonnette -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Carole Cope Bonnette ,75, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Carole was the wife of Thomas "Tom" James Bonnette.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
Carole was born in Orangeburg, to the late Jacob Martin Cope and Carolyn Wooten Cope. She was a graduate of Winthrop University. After college, she was a teacher who taught elementary and pre-school for a number of years. Carole was an active member at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg and was a volunteer with the Golden Fellowship, the soup kitchen, and was a children's Sunday school teacher for many years. She was also a former member of the Junior Service League. Carole enjoyed needle point and spending time with her family.
Survivors include the husband of the home; her son, Thomas "Jay" James Bonnette Jr. (Allison); sister, Dianne C. Peabody (Bob); brother, Jacob Martin Cope Jr. (Fran); three grandsons, Carter Bonnette, Caleb Bonnette, Sam Bonnette; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
