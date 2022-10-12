Carole Brown McLeod -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Carole Brown McLeod, 83, of Orangeburg, was called to her Heavenly home on Oct. 10, 2022. She was the wife of the late Reuel McLeod Jr. for 65 years.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Elim Baptist Church Cemetery in Effingham, with the Rev. Jim Parnell officiating.

Carole was born in Anderson, a daughter of the late Robert Hoyt Brown and Ruth Vaughn Brown. Carole has used her God-given talents for Jesus in many churches, prayer and Bible study groups, Christian and senior citizens organizations and nursing homes throughout South Carolina and Georgia. She played the autoharp and sang Christian music as long as she was able. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and a resident of Orangeburg for 60 years. Carole taught kindergarten at the Pied Piper special needs school and Northside Baptist Church Kindergarten. She also served as a dorm mother at the Orangeburg School of Nursing. To God be the glory-great things He has done.

Survivors include her two sons, Robert Kenneth "Ken" McLeod, Terry Lane McLeod (Kelly); four grandchildren, Emily Kimley (T.J.), Chris McLeod, Jonathan McLeod (Allison) and Anna Bowman (Adam); eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Jan Hensley (Rod). She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Herold Brown.

The family would like to give special thanks to Grove Park Hospice, and caregivers, Joyce Cummings and Sharon Talley.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868