Carol White Eason -- Vance

VANCE -- Carol White Eason, 68, of Vance, passed peacefully into the next life in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, 2022, following her courageous battle with melanoma.

Born in Statesville, N.C., on Feb. 10, 1954, she was an executive administrative assistant for Universal Forest Products in Santee until her retirement.

Carol will live forever in the hearts and memories of all those who survive, her husband of nearly 50 years, Jerry S Eason; beloved daughters, Kristina Eason, Wendy Eason, Brandi Eason and Jill Tager (Savannah); grandchildren, Taylor, Sonny (Courtney), Justin (Haley), Trista, Braylon, Gracie (Ariel), Riley and Eli; and great-grandchildren, Oaklee, South, Navi and Kimber; one sister, Jane White (Lyndon); one brother, John White; and lifelong friend of the family, Donald McClain. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle White and Katherine Pharr White; and one brother, Michael White.

Carol was happiest surrounded by her family and friends, and spent her life taking care of others. She was always there to help as – mother, “Nanny,” daughter, sister, aunt, friend, counselor, nurse and advisor. Her door and arms were always open to anyone who needed her. People were so drawn by her pure heart and genuine affection, and she will be missed by many.

She enjoyed attending church at Santee Bible Baptist. She had many talents and interests including quilt shopping, camping, watching HGTV, being the meteorologist for her family, hay dayinguzzle and cooking.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home in Elloree. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Santee Bible Baptist Church in Santee, with Pastor Gene Ball officiating.