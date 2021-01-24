Carol Shuler Walker -- Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Carol Shuler Walker of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021, at Roper Hospice Cottage after a brief battle with lung cancer.

Born on April 18, 1939, in Elloree, she was the daughter of the late Harry S. Shuler Sr. and the late Thelma Stack Shuler.

Surviving are her daughter, Anne Walker Jacoby (Bryan) of Hilton Head Island; two stepdaughters, Danna Walker Lilly (John) of Myrtle Beach, Nancy Walker Jackson (Russell) of Charleston; one sister, Celia Shuler Ulmer (Jim) of Mount Pleasant; two grandchildren, Kenzie and Brady Jacoby; and four step-grandchildren. Mrs. Walker was predeceased by her brother, Robert B. Shuler; a half-brother, Harry S. Shuler Jr.; and a half-sister, Helen Shuler.

Carol graduated from Columbia College in 1961. She was a charter member of Palmetto Presbyterian Church in Mount Pleasant. She was able to retire 20 years ago and enjoy life and time with her family and grandchildren.

A private memorial service for the family will be held at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home (her late grandparents' home) in Elloree at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elloree Heritage Museum, P.O. Box 54, Elloree, SC 29047, or Palmetto Presbyterian Church, 1720 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29466.