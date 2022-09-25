Carol Jeanne Ulmer O'Cain -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Carol Jeanne Ulmer O'Cain of Cameron passed away with her husband of 54 years by her side on Sept. 17, 2022.

She was the daughter of Herbert Thomas Ulmer Jr. and Jeanne Kathryn Wilde Ulmer. Mrs. O'Cain is survived by her husband, Charles Walter O'Cain; daughters, Kathryn Bryant O'Cain Meyer (Gregory Meyer) and Suzanne Wright O'Cain (Mason Gumler); grandsons, Ethan Andrew Meyer and Charles Mason O'Cain-Gumler. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joanne Bryant Ulmer; and survived by her brother, Herbert Thomas Ulmer III; and sister, Deborah Suzanne Ulmer Roland (Johnny Roland). She leaves behind many very loved nieces and nephews.

Carol was a star high school basketball player for the St. Mathews Yellow Jackets, an active Girl Scout member in her youth and devoted member of the Cameron Baptist Church.

She graduated from Anderson College and married Charles O'Cain on June 8, 1968. Together they traveled and lived in many locations while Charles served in the United States Air Force. She would always volunteer at each location for the Red Cross in the local hospital.

Upon Charles' separation from active duty of the Air Force, they lived in Van Alstyne, Teaxas, for 25 years. While in Texas, she was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir, delivered meals on wheels, played the piano at the local assisted living facility during church services and was the church secretary.

Carol was a constant support for her local community. She utilized her degree from Anderson College by becoming an assistant teacher working with special needs children at Anna Elementary School for 10-plus years. She was able to fulfill her dream of returning to her home state of South Carolina in 2004 where she lived until her death.

During her golden years she enjoyed spending time with her husband, visiting her children, playing with her grandchildren, enjoying holidays with family and going to Las Vegas with her best friend. She continued to give by knitting afghans and scarves for the local men and women's shelters every year.

In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to Cameron Baptist Church, Cameron, S.C. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.