ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Carol Irick Driggers, 78, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, of Orangeburg passed away Feb. 24, 2023, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was the wife of O. Delano "Del" Driggers.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Carol was born in Orangeburg to the late Mr. and Mrs. Charlie (Dollie) Irick. She was a 1963 graduate of Orangeburg High School. Carol went on to lead a full life. She had her daughter Angie and then met the love of her life Del. They were married over 51 years. She started her working career in the banking industry and later went to work for SCDHEC where she retired after 20 years. Carol was a charter member of the BPO Does Drove 237. She held various positions including eight years as Local President, a year as State Supreme President, and a year as National Supreme Chaplin. She chaired numerous State and National committees.

She is survived by her adoring husband; daughter, Angie Zeigler (Donald); granddaughters, Brandy Roberson, Candice Roberson, Jammie Zeigler; grandson, “Little” Donald Zeigler (Alyssa); six great grandchildren; and nephews, Charles Lee and Jay Lee. Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy A. Lee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital or a charity of your choice, in Carol's memory.

The family would like to thank Edisto Hospice and Magnolias of Santee for all their generous care over the past year.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.