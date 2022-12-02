Carol Ellis Williams -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE — Mrs. Carol Ellis Williams, 88, of Branchville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Nov. 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Duncan Bellinger “D.B.” Williams. She was born on Dec. 1, 1933, the daughter of the late Edward and Hazel (Nettles) Ellis. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was an EMT for eight years.

Carol was a devoted member of Branchville Christian Church, where she was an active member of the women’s circle and served on various committees throughout the years. She was also a member of the Gamecock Club for 66 years and enjoyed attending University of South Carolina football games with her family.

She is survived by her two daughters, Terry Witherspoon (Herbie) of Branchville and Donna Way of West Columbia; five grandchildren, Chris Carter (Lori) and Courtney Beeks (Ethan), all of Branchville, Caitlyn Frayard (Travis) of Lafayette, La., Richard Way of Orangeburg and Philip Way (Russ) of Provincetown, Mass. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Autumn and Hunter Carter, Carter and Ayden Beeks, all of Branchville, Ellis Frayard of Lafayette, La., and Kadden Irick of Branchville; and three great-great-grandchildren, Oaklynn and Adalynn Ayer and Raelynn Carter of Branchville.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Landrum.

Funeral services will be at held 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Branchville Christian Church, with the Rev. Wayne Manning officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be in Ott Cemetery in Branchville. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Memorials may be made to Branchville Christian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.