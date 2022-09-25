Carol 'Don' Williams -- Neeses

NEESES -- Carol “Don” Williams, 76, of Neeses passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24,2022, after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, 594 Calvary Church Road, Neeses. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Pastor Ken Jernigan will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Honored to serve al pallbearers are Jamie Williams, Hunter Williams, Chad Walker, John Ott, Brad Sightler, Michael Williams, Chandler Bridges and Douglas Walker.

Don was born in Orangeburg County to the late James Williams and the late Vera Rutland Williams. He retired with over 30 years of service at Foremost. He enjoyed listening to country and gospel music and riding his Farmall tractor. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. His greatest love was being called “Popa” by his granddaughter, Maddison.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 30 years, Helen Sharpe Williams; son, James Carol Williams; and a brother, Terry Williams.

He is survived by his daughter, Kayla Lundy (Gerald); granddaughters, Maddison Lundy,Brittny Venable (Harley); three great-grandchildren; brother Marvin Williams (Faye) and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at 594 Calvary Church Road, Neeses, SC 29107.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

.