Carol Diane Smoak Wilson -- Colfax, N.C.

COLFAX, N.C. -- Carol Diane Smoak Wilson, 74, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

Carol was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 2, 1948, to the late Leonard Smoak and Marylu Morgan Smoak. In addition to her parents, her brother, Matthew Smoak, also preceded her in death.

Carol was a loving mother, an avid reader, a retired supporter and 'taxi driver' for her baseball playing sons, and an enthusiastic babysitter of her grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her sons, Chuck Wilson and his spouse, Stacey of Columbia, South Carolina; Jeff Wilson and spouse, Tyler of High Point; Daniel Wilson and spouse, Gloria of Thomasville; brother, Steve Smoak of Columbia; sister, Susan Ballew and spouse Tommy of Cordova, South Carolina; grandchildren, Hannah and Melanie Wilson, Emersyn and Carter Wilson. She also had many nieces and nephews she also loved.

The family will greet friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Cumby Family Funeral Home at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Orangeburg SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC, or the American Heart Association P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.

Condolence and remembrances may be shared on Carol's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.