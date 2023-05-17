CHARLESTON — Carol Craig Dawkins, 74, of Charleston, South Carolina, known to her family as Mom, Sister, Aunt, Ganny, Tatee, and Spottie, passed away peacefully in her home on May 11, 2023 and the heavens rejoiced as the Lord welcomed His precious daughter home. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Grace United Methodist Church at 11:00 am, and the family will receive friends in the fellowship hall beginning at 10:00 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel.

Carol was born July 3, 1948 in Charlotte, North Carolina, daughter of the late Allen Craig and Mary Livingston Mankin. Carol moved to Cameron, where she attended elementary through high school year. She graduated from Cameron High in 1966. During her professional career, Carol pursued with a passion being a dental hygenist, a realtor and a banker. Carol believed in family. She was a loving grandmotherly influence on every child that crossed her path and became the family caretaker of both young and old, the first to offer support to anyone in need of help, always without question. Carol was a dear friend to everyone she met and all will miss her friendly smile, joyous laughter, and unrelenting support.

She is survived by her sons, Grey R. Mumpower and Matthew V. Mumpower (Meredith); grandchildren, Zachary Mumpower, Emily Mumpower and Matthew J. Mumpower; siblings, Michael Craig (Sue), Cathy Condon (Ryan) and David Craig (Sarah); and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her great-nephew, Bennett Condon; and the love of her life and husband, Thomas Oliver Dawkins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol’s memory to Epworth Children’s Home at epworhchildrenshome.org