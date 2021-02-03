Carol Briggman

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Carol Briggman, 81, of 545 Kings Road, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, 2021, in the Bethlehem United Methodist Church cemetery, 6815 Columbia Road, St. Matthews.

Visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, at Jenkins Funeral Home, 2205 Liberty St., St. Matthews, and 5 to 8 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home, 1235 Unity Road, Holly Hill.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors; however, condolences may be conveyed via telephone or online at www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.