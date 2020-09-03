Carnel Thomas -- Bamberg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BAMBERG – Graveside services for Carnel Thomas, 69, of 846 Clear Pond Road, Bamberg, S.C., 29003, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept, 4, 2020, in Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.