Carmet Ray "Sig" Sigmon -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- After more than 104 years of what Sig called "a wonderful life," Carmet Ray "Sig" Sigmon passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. Matthews. Burial will follow in West End Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg.
The family requests that masks are worn.
Sig was born in Taylorsville, North Carolina, to the late Arthur and Dare Sigmon. At the age of 7, after the death of his father, he and his two brothers were placed in Barium Springs Orphanage in North Carolina, where he spent the next 10 years. He often told stories of early mornings spent milking the cows in the dairy before his classes and snaring rabbits for the cooks in the kitchen. After leaving the orphanage, he enlisted in the army, serving two years in the Panama Canal. He found his way to St. Matthews with some Army buddies and was employed at Hildebrand's Grocery Store. With the advent of World War II, he served in the Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1946, last serving in Guam. He returned to St. Matthews and married Freida Stoudenmire in 1947, and they had three children together. An article in the Reader's Digest in the 1950s gave Sig the idea of starting his own lawn care business. He purchased one of the first gas-powered mowers in the region, and, thus, began a long, successful career. Sig was also a fireman for St. Matthews for 30 years and served the people of St. Matthews in many capacities all of his long life. Sig was best known for his quick smile and kindness to everyone who came his way. There was nothing that pleased him more than sharing apples, shelled pecans, and his homegrown flowers and scuppernongs with those he knew. For his 104th birthday during COVID, his family honored him with a drive-by parade, which included fire trucks followed by a procession of family and friends. He said it was the best party ever! He loved traveling to the mountains and to the beach every year, including 2021, with his family. He was a faithful member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and had a reserved seat on the back pew every Sunday. Most of all, he loved his family fiercely.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Freida, with whom he celebrated 53 anniversaries before her death in 2001; his daughter, Ramona Sigmon; and eight of his siblings.
Survivors include his sister, Ruth Edens of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Jack Isenhower of Lincolnton, North Carolina; son, Ray Sigmon (Cheryl) of Columbia; daughters, Marian Hodge (Gene) of Guyton, Georgia; Vikki Doub of Goose Creek; granddaughters, Ashley Truluck (Chuck) of Charleston, Beth Freeman (Hunter) of Greenville, Caroline Fields (Jarad) of Columbia, and Erin Woodcock (James) of Clyo, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Meg Truluck, Charles Truluck, Wake Freeman, Fiona Freeman, Wyatt Fields, Jude Fields, and Nicholas Woodcock.
A special thanks goes to the caregivers: Agape Care in SC, especially nurse Pamela Smith; SC Home Care, Mary Catherine Gottlieb; the sitters from Senior Solutions at Oak on Edisto; and to a special angel, Linda Barnette. The former neighbors, Randy Fogle and Chris Fogle, were invaluable to the family.
Memorials may be sent to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1808 Bridge Street, St. Matthews, SC 29135 or Agape Care SC, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.