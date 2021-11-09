Carmet Ray "Sig" Sigmon -- St. Matthews

Sig was born in Taylorsville, North Carolina, to the late Arthur and Dare Sigmon. At the age of 7, after the death of his father, he and his two brothers were placed in Barium Springs Orphanage in North Carolina, where he spent the next 10 years. He often told stories of early mornings spent milking the cows in the dairy before his classes and snaring rabbits for the cooks in the kitchen. After leaving the orphanage, he enlisted in the army, serving two years in the Panama Canal. He found his way to St. Matthews with some Army buddies and was employed at Hildebrand's Grocery Store. With the advent of World War II, he served in the Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1946, last serving in Guam. He returned to St. Matthews and married Freida Stoudenmire in 1947, and they had three children together. An article in the Reader's Digest in the 1950s gave Sig the idea of starting his own lawn care business. He purchased one of the first gas-powered mowers in the region, and, thus, began a long, successful career. Sig was also a fireman for St. Matthews for 30 years and served the people of St. Matthews in many capacities all of his long life. Sig was best known for his quick smile and kindness to everyone who came his way. There was nothing that pleased him more than sharing apples, shelled pecans, and his homegrown flowers and scuppernongs with those he knew. For his 104th birthday during COVID, his family honored him with a drive-by parade, which included fire trucks followed by a procession of family and friends. He said it was the best party ever! He loved traveling to the mountains and to the beach every year, including 2021, with his family. He was a faithful member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and had a reserved seat on the back pew every Sunday. Most of all, he loved his family fiercely.