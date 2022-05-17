Carmen Sanford Stillinger -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Carmen Sanford Stillinger, 94, of Orangeburg, passed away May 15, 2022. She was the wife of the late Earl Matthew Stillinger Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating.

Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Carmen was born in Bolentown, a daughter of the late Briggman Sanford and the late Daisy Lee Walling Sanford. She worked for many years with Cleckley McGee Construction Company. Carmen was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg and a member of the Dorcas Loyalty Sunday School Class. She was a longtime and loyal supporter of Clemson University and the Clemson Tiger football team.

Survivors include her son, Early Matthew Stillinger Jr. (Chevron); one grandson, Will Stillinger (Kim); three great-grandchildren, Riley Gunter, Annabel, and Briggman Stillinger.

She was predeceased by her grandson, Matthew Stillinger; sister, Helen Blackmon; and brother, Carroll Sanford.

Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com//Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868