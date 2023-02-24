ORANGEBURG -- Funeral Services for Ms. Carmen Epps Brown, 66, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg SC. Interment will follow in the Orangeburg Cemetery.

Ms. Carmen Epps Brown passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at her residence.

The Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Omega Omega service will be held 6:30 pm on Friday, February 24, 2023.

The family is not receiving guests at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

