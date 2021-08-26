Carmen Creech Platt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Carmen Creech Platt, 94, of Orangeburg, was called to heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
A graveside service and a visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road NE, Orangeburg, SC 29118, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating.
Memorials may be made to the music department of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29118, or Hospice of the Foothills. 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.