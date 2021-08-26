 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carmen Creech Platt -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Carmen Creech Platt -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Carmen Creech Platt, 94, of Orangeburg, was called to heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

A graveside service and a visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road NE, Orangeburg, SC 29118, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating.

Memorials may be made to the music department of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29118, or Hospice of the Foothills. 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News