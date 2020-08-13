You have permission to edit this article.
Carlton Russell -- Fayettevuille, N.C.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Funeral services for Mr. Carlton Russell of Fayetteville will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.

