Carlton Russell -- Fayetteville, N.C.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Mr. Carlton Russell, 82, of 6245 Lakehaven Drive, died Aug. 2, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Bowman. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.
