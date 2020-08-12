You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlton Russell -- Fayetteville, N.C.
0 comments

Carlton Russell -- Fayetteville, N.C.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carlton Russell

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Mr. Carlton Russell, 82, of 6245 Lakehaven Drive, died Aug. 2, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Bowman. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carlton Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News