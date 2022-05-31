Carlisle Void -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Carlisle Void, 73, of 210 Alpha Drive, died May 26, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in New Covenant United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com