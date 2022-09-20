Carlisle Brabham -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Henry “Carlisle” Brabham, 69, of Bamberg entered into eternal rest at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday evening, Sept. 24th, at the home.

Born in Bamberg County, he was a son of the late Willie and Emma Lee Bunch Brabham. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a lifelong carpenter. He spent many years working beside his wife at Betty's Qwik Stop until they retired in July 2022. Carlisle was known as the coffee pourer by many, but his granddaughter, Paige, affectionately called him the “Greeter.”

Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Brown Brabham, of the home; two sons, Brandon Brabham of the Canaan Community and Joey Hightower of Bamberg; three daughters, Melissa Beard of Cope, Amy Taylor (Carlos) of Bamberg and Brittany Brabham of Columbia; his grandchildren, Corey (Alexus), Paige, Robert, Ashlyn, Little Joey, Riley, Luke, Nathan, Journey, Branson, Jacob, Chevy, Corey and Braylen; a great-granddaughter, Harper; a brother, Harry Brabham; sisters, Doris Ann Redmond, Betty Lynn Mejas, Annette Belk and Patricia Jones; brother-in-law, Gerald Brown; sisters-in-law, Rachel Gohagan, Elsie Owens and Hope Rahn and many nieces and nephews.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc., Denmark is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.