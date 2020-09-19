Carlis Evans -- Cordova

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- Carlis Evans, 66, of 182 Highland Park Circle, died Sept. 14, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to al COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.