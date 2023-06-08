ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Carley "Charley" Williams, 73, of 127 Balloon Street, Orangeburg, SC, passed away June 4, 2023, after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Felderville AME Church, 1081 Woolbright Road, Elloree, SC 29047.

Viewing will be held Friday, June 9, 2023 from 2:00pm - 7:00 pm.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive guests 4:00pm-8:00pm at the residence of Dr. George Hicks, 1119 Senate Drive, Orangeburg, SC, and the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.