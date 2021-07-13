Carla Alicia Utsey -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Carla Alicia Utsey, 55, of St. George, died peacefully on July 10, 2021, at home surrounded by loving family after a courageous fight with breast cancer. Born on Feb. 21, 1966, she was the daughter of Mary Harley Utsey and the late William Carlisle Utsey.

She is survived by her mother of St. George; sister, Christi Arroyo; brother-in-law, Ron Arroyo; niece, Maria (Ryan) Rhodus; wife Karen Ayers; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Carla worked for the State Transport Police of the SC Department of Public Safety for 27 years and recently received her medical retirement. She was able to take several trips this year to some of her bucket list places. She was generous to a fault and kind to everyone she met; she loved and was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. George United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Kathy Hudson and the Rev. Wendy Hudson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. in Parler Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carla's name may be sent to Saint George UMC Kitchen Renovation Fund or Prayer Garden Fund, or American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, Carol Grotnes Belk Campus, 269 Calhoun St., Charleston SC 29401.