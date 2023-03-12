Sept. 20, 1926 - March 8, 2023

CHARLESTON - Carl Oliver Ulmer, 96 died of natural causes on March 8, 2023, when he went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Son of the Living GOD.

He was born on September 20, 1926, in Elloree, SC, in Orangeburg County to Edward Francis Ulmer and Fannie Gertrude Young, who have predeceased him. He had three brothers and one sister who have predeceased him: Edward Young Ulmer, Ralph B., Ulmer Sr., George H. Ulmer; and sister, Anna Frances "Dot" Ulmer. He is survived by one nephew, Ralph B. Ulmer Jr.

Carl graduated from Elloree High School in 1943. He was attending Clemson College when he was drafted in to the Army in February 1945 - serving to November 1946. Carl was thankful for the atomic bomb because it ended World War II. He was on a train heading to Seattle, Washington to be shipped out for the Invasion of Japan when the war ended. Carl graduated Clemson with a degree in civil engineering in 1949, and was registered as a Professional Engineer in 1963.

Carl was a staunch Clemson Tiger all his life. He always watched the football games and donated to the cause. Carl retired from Naval Facilities Engineering Command in 1983, after 28 years of service. Carl was a longtime member of St. Mathew's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed working on the Tuesday work crew at the church and contributed to the completion of many projects. He was also an influential member of the South Carolina Lutheran Men in Mission. Carl was active in the local chapter for more than 40 years and was secretary for that period. He was President of South Carolina Lutheran Men in Mission in 1980, and received the Distinguished Service Award in 2007.

We wish to express our many thanks to Home Instead caregivers: Alexis Munson and Mary Henderson, and the others who provided wonderful care for Carl during the last 15 months. We wish to thank Carl's best and loyal neighbor, Kenny Davis, for his frequent cheerful visits and the many things he did to help Carl.

Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC, 29403. Funeral Service will be on March 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Saint Matthew's Lutheran Church 405 King Street Charleston, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel.