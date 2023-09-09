WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Carl "Louie" Rivers, 78, of White Plains, departed this life on Aug. 26, 2023, at his residence. Born in North, S.C., Carl "Louie" Rivers spent most of his life in White Plains working at A&P Grocery Store.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark West Cemetery, with the Rev. Johnny Smith eulogizing.

Wake service will be held Sept. 8, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Knotts Funeral Home Chapel in Swansea, SC. For any additional information, please call Knotts Funeral Home at 803-568-2544.