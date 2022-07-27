 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carl Leonard Green Sr. -- Orangeburg

Carl Leonard Green Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Mr. Carl Leonard Green Sr., 68, of 407 Deerbrook Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg. The Rev. Nathaniel Bonaparte is officiating.

Mr. Green passed away on Saturday, July 16, at his residence.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required to attend the service.

