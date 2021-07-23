Carl Furman Mutch Jr. -- Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Carl Furman Mutch Jr., 47, of Mount Pleasant, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Casey M. Mutch.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Snee Farm Country Club, Mount Pleasant.

Carl was born in Lynchburg, Va, to Carolyn Mutch-Blair and the late Carl Furman Mutch. He was a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina, he became a dedicated engineer at Newport News Shipbuilding and The Boeing Company. Carl loved sports, all things USC and most of all his family. He was an accomplished golfer and enjoyed spending time with friends. Carl never met a stranger and always knew how to put a smile on your face. Carl is now a star that shines forever.