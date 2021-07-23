Carl Furman Mutch Jr. -- Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Carl Furman Mutch Jr., 47, of Mount Pleasant, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Casey M. Mutch.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Snee Farm Country Club, Mount Pleasant.
Carl was born in Lynchburg, Va, to Carolyn Mutch-Blair and the late Carl Furman Mutch. He was a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina, he became a dedicated engineer at Newport News Shipbuilding and The Boeing Company. Carl loved sports, all things USC and most of all his family. He was an accomplished golfer and enjoyed spending time with friends. Carl never met a stranger and always knew how to put a smile on your face. Carl is now a star that shines forever.
Survivors include his wife, Casey M. Mutch; stepdaughter, Molly May McCaughan of Mount Pleasant; mother, Carolyn Mutch-Blair of Mount Pleasant; sister, Anna Bolen (Rick) of Mount Pleasant; mother and father-in-law, Colleen and Nick Monk of Newport News, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Ric and Kelly Richardson of Newport News; nieces and nephews, Anna Grace Bolen, Jacob Bolen, Ryan Richardson, Jay Richardson and Cole Richardson. In addition to his father, Carl was predeceased by his first wife, Laura D. Mutch.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the educational fund of Molly M. McCaughan (SC 529 c/o Merrill Lynch).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.