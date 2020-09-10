Carl Floyd Tittle -- North

NORTH -- Carl Floyd Tittle, 62, of North, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Carl was born in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late Earl Brady Title and Georgeann Tittle. He worked for the Town of North for 19 years.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Tittle; a daughter, Brandy (William) Hall; three grandchildren, Blane, Tre and Carly Hall; five sisters, Christine Tittle, June (Tyrone) Lee, Elizabeth (Ronnie) Basset, Doris Allen and Faye Keller. He was predeceased by his brother, Harvey Ray Tittle Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the home of his daughter for family and close friends.
