Carl Eason Sr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- We are saddened to announce the passing of Minister Carl Eason Sr., of 206 Daylily Lane, St. Matthews.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

The family will receive visitors at the residence from 3 to 6 p.m. daily.

The family asks that you contact them prior to visitation at (803) 874-1465.

Due to the constraints that are in place due to COVID-19, we ask that you respect the family's wishes regarding receiving visitors.

