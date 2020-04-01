Carl David Kennerly -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Carl David Kennerly, 99, of 1704 Maxwell Place, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Stanley Rivers officiating.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Kennerly passed away Sunday, March 29, at Greenville Memorial Hospital after a stay at the Cascades in Greenville.
Carl David Kennerly, the youngest child of the late Rev. James E. Kennerly and the late Mrs. Ermine Haynes Kennerly, was born April 9, 1920, in the Edisto Fork section of Orangeburg County.
Carl was educated in the public schools of Orangeburg, graduating from Dunton Memorial High School on June 4, 1937. From 1937 until 1941, he was employed as an operating room orderly at the former Tri-County Hospital, Orangeburg. He served in the United States Army from October 1941 until November 1945, achieving the rank of technician fifth grade. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he moved to Brooklyn, New York, where he was employed as a surgical attendant at the Manhattan Beach Veterans Administration Hospital. In August 1948, he returned to Orangeburg and enrolled as a freshman at South Carolina State College, graduating with honors on June 4, 1952. He matriculated at Ohio State University during the fall of 1952 and was awarded the master of science degree on Dec. 18, 1953. He did further at Ohio State University, Cornell University, Purdue University, the University of Delaware and South Carolina State University.
Carl was employed as a vocational agricultural teacher at Geer-Gantt in Belton from 1954 to 1959; an assistant professor in the departments of agriculture and biology at Delaware State College in Dover, Delaware, from 1959 to 1964; and served as principal of Nix Elementary School from August 1964 to June 1981. He retired as administrative assistant to Orangeburg District Five auperintendent on June 30, 1982.
Carl joined Williams Chapel AME Church in Orangeburg at an early age and was a very active member. He served as a steward, trustee, class leader, church school teacher, financial secretary and as a member of the finance, budget and building committees. He served for more than 30 years as president pro-tem of the board of trustees and more than 15 years as chairman of the Learning Center (Daycare) Board.
Carl was actively involved with a number of community, fraternal and civic organizations, some of which are the American Association of Retired Persons Inc., Concerned Citizens of the Whittaker Heights Area, S.C. State University Alumni Association, Dunton Memorial School Club, Kappa Psi Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Mu National Honor Society, life member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8166, past member of Edisto Lodge No. 39, Free and Accepted Masons, past president and life member of the Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP, elected as Mason of the Year by Edisto Lodge No. 39 in 1986, and Citizen of the Year by Epsilon Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. in 1987.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Malqueen Stokes Kennerly.
Carl leaves a legacy of cherished memories to his daughter, Beatrice Kennerly of Greenville; four grandchildren, Angela, Jonathan, Irwin and Shawn McCullough; 11 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law Rosalee Dantzler; a helpful nephew, Jesse (Shirley) Kinard; cousin, Gloria Sprinkle-Dash; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg is incharge of arrangements.
A public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.
