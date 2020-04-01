Carl David Kennerly -- Orangeburg

Carl was educated in the public schools of Orangeburg, graduating from Dunton Memorial High School on June 4, 1937. From 1937 until 1941, he was employed as an operating room orderly at the former Tri-County Hospital, Orangeburg. He served in the United States Army from October 1941 until November 1945, achieving the rank of technician fifth grade. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he moved to Brooklyn, New York, where he was employed as a surgical attendant at the Manhattan Beach Veterans Administration Hospital. In August 1948, he returned to Orangeburg and enrolled as a freshman at South Carolina State College, graduating with honors on June 4, 1952. He matriculated at Ohio State University during the fall of 1952 and was awarded the master of science degree on Dec. 18, 1953. He did further at Ohio State University, Cornell University, Purdue University, the University of Delaware and South Carolina State University.