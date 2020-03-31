Carl David Kennerly --- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Carl David Kennerly, 99, of 1704 Maxwell Place, passed Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital after a stay at the Cascades in Greenville.
Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Friends may call at the residence beginning Wednesday, April 1, 2020, starting at 1 to 7 p.m. and the funeral home.
