Carl David Kennerly --- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Carl David Kennerly, 99, of 1704 Maxwell Place, passed Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital after a stay at the Cascades in Greenville.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence beginning Wednesday, April 1, 2020, starting at 1 to 7 p.m. and the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Kennerly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.