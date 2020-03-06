Carl Cope -- Barnwell

BARNWELL -- A memorial service for Carl Michael Cope, 75, of Barnwell, will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the First Baptist Church of Denmark, with the Rev. Fred Buchanan, Dr. Freddie Bush and the Rev. Matt Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. The family has requested that memorial contributions be given to Siloam United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 126, Barnwell, SC 29812.

Carl passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at home, just where he wanted to be, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in the Barnwell County Section of Old Ellenton, he was the son of the late Carlysle Cope and Evelyn Virginia Wilson Cope and was married to Linda Gayle Morris Cope. He was a member of Siloam United Methodist Church and was a 1962 graduate of Allendale-Fairfax High School. He worked at Savannah River Plant, The SC Regional Housing Authority, Mid-State and finally returned to Neeley Appliance Company where he eventually purchased the company. He also enjoyed farming and was a U.S. Army veteran.