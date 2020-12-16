Carl ‘Clint' Kemmerlin

COPE -- Carl “Clint” Kemmerlin, 73, of Cope, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 18, in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-9. Masks will be required.

Pallbearers will be Barry Phipps, Donald Kemmerlin, Dylan Kemmerlin, Michael Phipps, Michael Kemmerlin, Shane Joyner and W. Doug Bixby.

Mr. Kemmerlin was born Jan. 25, 1947, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Carl W. Kemmerlin and the late Mildred Cash Kemmerlin. He was retired from SCDOT after 24 years of service. Mr. Kemmerlin enjoyed tinkering with engines and cutting the grass. He was a loving, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was predeceased by a son, Ronald C. Kemmerlin.