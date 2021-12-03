Carl C. Stephens -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Carl C. Stephens, 39, of Bamberg, died on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the RMC Emergency Medical Center in Denmark.

There will be a public viewing from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions will be observed, and masks are required.