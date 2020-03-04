Carl Ayer -- Neeses
Carl Ayer -- Neeses

NEESES – Mr. Carl Ayer, 83, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Rocky Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the Ayer family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Carl Ayer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Blizzard Funeral Home Chapel
163 Main Street South
Wagener, SC 29164
Mar 7
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:30PM
Rocky Grove Baptist Church
332 Rocky Grove Road
Salley, SC 29137
