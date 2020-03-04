Carl Ayer -- Neeses

NEESES – Mr. Carl Ayer, 83, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Rocky Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
