Carl Ayer -- Neeses

NEESES – Mr. Carl Ayer, 83, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Rocky Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the Ayer family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Carl Ayer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Blizzard Funeral Home Chapel

163 Main Street South

Wagener, SC 29164 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Carl's Visitation begins. Rocky Grove Baptist Church

332 Rocky Grove Road

Salley, SC 29137 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Carl's Celebration of Life begins.