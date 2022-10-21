 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carl A Benjamin -- Orangeburg

Carl A Benjamin

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Mr. Carl A. Benjamin, 65, of 349 Majority Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct.22, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Ronald Benjamin is officiating.

Mr. Benjamin passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, at his residence.

There will be no public viewing.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his mother, Ms. Doris Benjamin, 349 Majority Road, Orangeburg, from noon to 6 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

