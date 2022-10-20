 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carl A. Benjamin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Carl A. Benjamin, 65, of 349 Majority Road, Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his mother, Ms. Doris Benjamin, 349 Majority Road, Orangeburg, from noon to 6 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

