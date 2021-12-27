 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Canzola Lawton -- Springfield

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD -- Ms. Canzola Lawton, 85, of 124 Rodstone Road, Springfield, daughter of the late Ulissee Lawton and Rosa Washington Lawton was born Nov. 8, 1936, in Orangeburg County, South Carolina.

She transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at tRMC, Orangeburg.

Visitation for Canzola will be held on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, 2 until 7 p.m. at Fulmer Funeral Home, Springfield. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1:30 p.m. at Frost Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Elko.

Friends may call at the home of her daughter on 124 Rodstone Road, Springfield, and at the funeral home. You are asked to please wear a mask when visiting the home, funeral home and the service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News