Canzola Lawton -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Ms. Canzola Lawton, 85, of 124 Rodstone Road, Springfield, daughter of the late Ulissee Lawton and Rosa Washington Lawton was born Nov. 8, 1936, in Orangeburg County, South Carolina.
She transitioned to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at tRMC, Orangeburg.
Visitation for Canzola will be held on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, 2 until 7 p.m. at Fulmer Funeral Home, Springfield. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1:30 p.m. at Frost Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Elko.
Friends may call at the home of her daughter on 124 Rodstone Road, Springfield, and at the funeral home. You are asked to please wear a mask when visiting the home, funeral home and the service.
