Candice Brown -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Candice Brown, 37, of Orangeburg, died suddenly Sept. 12, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

